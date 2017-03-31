Kenyans makes Humorous tweets under #BudgetKE2017 as the Treasury Ministry releases 2017/2018 Budget

- Government to spend Sh2.6 trillion in 2017/2018 budget.
- Counties to receive a total of 329.1 billion in 2017/2018.
- Some 2.3 million new jobs have been created since 2013, with 815,000 jobs created in 2016.
Kenyans on Twitter have broken the silence as they went on to criticise the government with the hashtag #BudgetKE2017 as has the Treasury ministry gears up to release the 2017/2018 budget to Kenyans at the National assembly on March 30, 2017.
H.E promises that the #BudgetKE2017 has allocated enough for corruption. He will not seek any more loans to fund extra corruption. Meza mate
— JUBILEE PARTY® (@JubileePartyyK) March 30, 2017
They also continued to condemn the rise of Unga prizes.
#BudgetKE2017 my eyes will be on this! is either we starvate or die pic.twitter.com/0iIa5Bj4Fg
— Douglas Marigiri™ (@DMarigiri) March 30, 2017
A fake account alleged to be of the Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Ann Waiguru had this comment.
They further posted pictures of desperate Kenyans who are worried about the next economic crisis.
Legislators largely praised Treasury’s Sh2.6 trillion budget but took issue with some concessions they felt would undermine certain groups in their respective regions.
