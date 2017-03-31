Credibility crisis hits jubilee party after some of its aspirants presented fake documents

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has been hit by a fresh of controversy after claims emerged that a section of its candidates were using fake academic papers to cheat their way to the ballot.

At least two petitioners have been received at the Jubilee party headquarters questioning the authenticity of the academic papers of some of its aspirants.

A petitioner has lodged an objection with the party secretariat over the academic qualification of Nyeri county gubernatorial aspirant Thuo Mathenge.

The activist wants the party to explain why it admitted accepted Mr Mathenge’s nomination papers after he knowingly presented questionable credentials.

Starehe MP Maina Kamanda is also facing a similar challenge after a petitioner sought to have the Kenyan National Examination council (Knec) to scrutinise his Form Four certificate. The petitioner wants Mr Kamanda barred from contesting in the 2017 general elections.

Confirming the two incidents, Jubilee Party Secretary Raphael Tuju it was indeed true that some of the credentials of some of the aspirants had put question and the party was in the process of verification.

READ MORE: Jubilee party is flawed and dented, Uhuru ally says

In an interview Thursday, Tuju has vowed to ensure that those providing fake documents are locked out of the party primaries.

“We would not want a situation where the party could be locked out of the elections because an aspirant cheated by providing us with fake documents. We have received complaints, some written by lawyers, and we have forwarded them to the election board to probe their authenticity,” he said.

Mr Tuju cautioned candidates who have presented fake academic credentials will be firmly dealt with including barring some of them from contesting and prosecution.

He warned aspirants should they find their way to the nominations using the fake documents, risk being detected.

Multi-agency has been formed by IEBC to determine whether or not those seeking public offices have complied with all the rules, among them chapter six of the constitution that touches on integrity.

The committee will into look into among other issues, integrity, including the authenticity of academic documents.

The Secretary General said that said the Kenya National Examinations Council was part of the national committee.

“We are asking the aspirants to make a solemn pledge when returning the required documents to ensure that they are held responsible if found to have provided wrong information,” he said.

READ MORE: Mike Sonko to ditch Jubilee party if rigged out in Jubilee nominations