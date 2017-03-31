Before saying ‘I do’ make sure you do these 6 things

This generation might not necessarily be poster children for early marriage because to put it plainly, nobody’s getting married. But if you are one of the lucky ones and decide to take the plunge, here are some things you should get out of the way first.

Have had your heart broken and broken someone’s heart

If you are a normal healthy person, it’s not fun being at either end of this spectrum which is why you need to learn how to deal with it early on. Especially if you have had your heart broken it’ll be a rough journey to feeling normal again and it’s probably a better idea to have prior experience in mending a broken heart before diving into a marriage.

Figure out what you like doing alone

It’s very easy to get sucked into someone else’s personality especially if you are spending every waking minute together. So before saying ‘I do’ make sure that you have hobbies of your own and more than that, a life of your own. Not say that every marriage ends in divorce but in case it does, you’ll be able to find your centre much easier if you have some personal independence.

Have a clear vision for your career

Married life could very possibly make your career take a back seat. If you wanted to switch up jobs, you might end up staying just to provide for the family and for women quitting work in the long term is a possibility. Despite of all these things make sure you have an actual path that you will stick on.

Figure out the child situation

Ideally both of you should have the same stance on children. Not just ideally, it’s a requirement, because this could end the union before it begins. If you decide that kids are the way to go even the way you raise them has to be discussed because children do require a lot of structure growing up.

Travel

See the world a bit. It doesn’t have to be outside of the country or anything grand but take a trip alone or with family and friends and gain a little experience of how people live outside of your world.

Have a big fight

This is one of the true tests of the strength of a relationship. Figure out how the both of you react while fighting at your most intense points. If you both emerge unscathed you might just make it.

