Vacation Kenya unveils its new revolutionary application dubbed “Dingah”

‘Dingah app’ is available in the country and soon to spread to other continents.

The App is currently available only on Google play store.

It is an application that connects car hire providers and drivers chauffeurs to potential customers. Its introduction to Kenya aim’s at creating more jobs for Kenyans and ensure that car hire and chauffeur services are part of any holiday destination.

What makes it different from other car hire applications is that it’s not only limited to personal cars compared to Uber but also heavy types of machinery like tractors, airlines transports, construction machinery, and other service providers within the transport sector such as Cube movers.

The Dingah application is designed in a way that a client can request a quote from a transport provider who will respond by giving his quote and if both sides agree the service is requested in the system after the user selects the pick-up and destination of his produce.

The application offers the driver in a minute service that operates under a GPS platform, charging Ksh.40 per kilometer where all chauffeurs have ID cards that you can scan through the app for security purposes.

