Jaguar in agony after his Range Rover crashed to death two pedestrians

Jaguar in agony after his Range Rover crashed to death two pedestrians
March 23, 2017 332 Views

Charles Njagua Kanyi(Jaguar) formely NACADA board member and an artists trends on social media after the car he was travelling in with his friend crashed and killed two chidren along Nairobi-Meru highway at sagana on March 22,2017 night.

READ ALSO: Fashion Blogger Neomi Nganga’s new look after shedding off some pounds(PHOTOS)

Kenyans have gone on the social media to critisize the incidents claiming that police mishandled the case.

 

 

Under the hashtag #ArrestJaguar he made claims that it was not his fault to take the lives of the innocent children who were clossing the road.

Jaguars Range Rover.Photo/Courtesy

Here is a comment he shared on both facebook and twitter accounts.

 

Previous What Harambee Stars match mean to Democratic Republic of Congo who are seeking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974
Next Latest news headlines-March 23 2017 Nasa, Jubilee neck-to-neck in Nairobi
Tags JaguarNACADANational Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA)NTSA KenyaTraffic Police
Category EntertainmentPhotosTrending

You might also like

Entertainment 0 Comments

Soul For Real set for Lost In Tha 90s

Lost in tha 90s is all the way back and as we ride this nostalgic wave, Capital FM brings none other than boyband Soul For Real. Known for hits such

Entertainment 0 Comments

Campus Vibe

JKUAT students charged after kidnapping 12-year-old boy Two students identified as Levis Oduor and Edwin Ogolla have been charged with the kidnapping of 12-year-old Wallace Hassana Rabudi. The students also

Latest 0 Comments

Celeb chat with Ruby

Tanzanian songstress Ruby is slowly but surely making waves on the scene. Here, she takes a seat with X ACCESS to dish on Coke studio and her future projects What

1 Comment

Leave a Reply