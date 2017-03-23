Jaguar in agony after his Range Rover crashed to death two pedestrians

Charles Njagua Kanyi(Jaguar) formely NACADA board member and an artists trends on social media after the car he was travelling in with his friend crashed and killed two chidren along Nairobi-Meru highway at sagana on March 22,2017 night.

READ ALSO: Fashion Blogger Neomi Nganga’s new look after shedding off some pounds(PHOTOS)

Kenyans have gone on the social media to critisize the incidents claiming that police mishandled the case.

Seems Jaguar is above the law… You just don’t kill people and have a normal life thereafter, you gonna be haunted forever! #ArrestJaguar pic.twitter.com/sCyVKrGAxh — The Muthoka® (@MuthokaTito) March 23, 2017

Under the hashtag #ArrestJaguar he made claims that it was not his fault to take the lives of the innocent children who were clossing the road.

Here is a comment he shared on both facebook and twitter accounts.