Four reasons why Richard Omwela was re-elected Kenya’s Rugby Union Chairman

Richard Omwela has clinched the top seat of the Kenya Rugby Union for the second term.This comes after he got 25 votes on top of the three competitors which includes his former deputy chair Sasha Mutai and Ranjider Pape Sembi.
1.Omwela had led the Kenya rugby sevens into winning the last years Singapore leg.
He pointed out that on the pitch, he has led to Kenyans winning the Singapore leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series last year which he counted as one of his major achievements.
READ ALSO: Rugby boss Richard Omwela faces challenges as KRU elections kicks off today
2. He has also singled out the improvement of the national 15s team from 28thto a high of 23rdglobally as one of the successes seen under his leadership.
Following the achievement Omwela got from raising the national 15s team from the position 28 to 23 has added him a value in his re-election as the KRU boss.
3.He also promised to add more sponsors into the Union.
Omwela is promising to seek more funds for the sponsors of the rugby to make it financially viable to ensure better remuneration for the players as well as the development of the game in the grassroots.
READ ALSO:Benjamin Ayimba optimistic Kenya will win gold when Rugby Sevens makes its maiden appearance at the 2016 Olympic Games
4.He has underlined qualification to the 2019 Rugby World Cup as his biggest target.
Richard’s ambition is to see Kenyan’s rugby get to the top of the 2019 world rugby. He has promised to set clear goals that will ensure Kenya participate well in the top world rugby league.
You might also like
So close yet far as Kenya Roll ball teams settle for third place
Kenyan’s men and women’s teams lost in the semi-finals of theB Roll Ball World Cup on Wednesday 22nd. The defeat to India for men and Iran for women was the only one for
What makes Nzoia United tick? Coach Benard Mwalala explains
Nzoia United lead the Kenya Premier league table after humiliating Tusker FC 5-2 on Saturday 11th. The Bungoma based side top the National Super League last season. Coach Mwalala has
Sports headlines-March 15 2017 Leicester rediscover their magic to beat Sevilla into Champions league quarters
Leicester rediscover their magic to beat Sevilla into Champions league quarters Leicester City wrote another chapter in their remarkable story as they overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Sevilla and
1 Comment
Big news for Rugby lovers as the World body approves an international test match between Kenya and Germany in Nairobi – XNEWSApril 05, 17:02
[…] READ ALSO: Four reasons why Richard Omwela was re-elected Kenya’s Rugby Union Chairman […]