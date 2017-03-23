Four reasons why Richard Omwela was re-elected Kenya’s Rugby Union Chairman

Richard Omwela has clinched the top seat of the Kenya Rugby Union for the second term.This comes after he got 25 votes on top of the three competitors which includes his former deputy chair Sasha Mutai and Ranjider Pape Sembi.

He pointed out that on the pitch, he has led to Kenyans winning the Singapore leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series last year which he counted as one of his major achievements.

2. He has also singled out the improvement of the national 15s team from 28thto a high of 23rdglobally as one of the successes seen under his leadership.

Omwela is promising to seek more funds for the sponsors of the rugby to make it financially viable to ensure better remuneration for the players as well as the development of the game in the grassroots.

4.He has underlined qualification to the 2019 Rugby World Cup as his biggest target.

Richard’s ambition is to see Kenyan’s rugby get to the top of the 2019 world rugby. He has promised to set clear goals that will ensure Kenya participate well in the top world rugby league.