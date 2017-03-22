Rugby boss Richard Omwela faces challenges as KRU elections kicks off today

The mandate of the Caucus is to look for Kenya Cup sponsors

Omwela will be completing his District Rotary governorship assignment in April to hence concentrating on the KRU matters.

The Chairman of the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) Richard Omwela who was endorsed by the Kenya Caucus is now on hot soup following accusations that he has been absentee during his second term at the Union.

Claims have been raised that the lawyer is getting serious opposition from the former Kenya Rugby Union Vice Chairperson Sasha Mutai and his director Rajinder Pape Sembi who formerly retired after his four-year tenure finished.

Endorsement claims, accusations and counter-accusations have been a constant bother ahead of today’s Kenya Rugby Union elections at RFUEA Grounds.

He went on saying that what people don’t know is that he has been working as the District Rotary International that covers four countries; Eritrea, Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia thus leading to his frequent travel to those countries for compassionate work.

“My tenure which ends in April this year will create his better time for me to concentrate on the Kenya Rugby rather than working in both,”Omwela promised.

“It has been really challenging in terms of being a KRU chairman and Rotary Governor, which is a one-year cycle, but the appointments are done four years in advance. There is nothing I could have done because I got the appointment before vying for the KRU chairmanship.

Inclusive to the endorsement by the Kenya Cup caucus are; Kenya Harlequin Ezekiel Owuor, Sylvia Kamau (Strathmore), Ray Olendo (Kabras Sugar) and Ian Mugambi (Blak Blad).

The agenda of the day will be to receive, discuss the KRU Board Report, receive and consider the balance sheet and statement of accounts for the previous year.

Other agenda will include naming the elections chairman, four board directors, appointment of auditors for the forthcoming year as well as the appointment of additional members of the appeals council.