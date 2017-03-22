Fashion Blogger Neomi Nganga’s new look after shedding off some pounds(PHOTOS)

Neomi Nganga a Kenyan fashion blogger, actress and radio presenter at Hot96 has been trending on social media platform informing ladies to kick-start their month by celebrating their beauty and curves. She went further to create a WhatsApp group dubbed #TeamCurvyKenya which aims at creating awareness to ladies on how to keep their body fit.
Rumors have also spread that she is eying for a Show that will be in South African’s TV.
“When life gives you curves, flaunt them and wear them proudly. I have come up with a platform that we as curvy ladies will be able to interact with each other and talk about lifestyle, what’s trending, health & fitness, events, fashion and so much more. We will be having professionals including doctors, nutritionists, mentors, fashion icons and stylists in the group(s). To join Team Curvy Kenya WhatsApp group, text your username to (+254) 700 272 110 and I guarantee you, we will have so much fun together!! #TeamCurvyKenya #Curves #PlusSizeKenya #PlusSize#BBWKenya #BBW.NB: THIS GROUP IS STRICTLY FOR LADIES WHO ARE SIZE 10 AND ABOVE. “Quoted from her facebook page.
Here are some photos of her New Size after Shedding off Some Pounds.
