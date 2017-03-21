Photos: Jacky Vike embraces motherhood in stunning photoshoot

- Jacky Vike popularly known as Awinja is an actress and radio presenter
- She shot to fame playing the character ‘Awinja’ (a cunning house maid) in local sitcom ‘Papa shirandula’
Jacky Vike, the beautiful radio presenter and ‘Papa Shirandula’ actress is pregnant, and for the first time, the funny woman has posted beautiful pregnancy photos of her on social media to celebrate motherhood. ‘Thank you God, just the two of us, she wrote on instagram’
READ ALSO: Dobba Fest rocks reggae fans (PHOTOS)
The extremely fashion conscious actress did not however disclose much on the pregnancy but she sure did look good. Jacky shot to fame after landing a role in the local sitcom ‘Papa Shirandula’ where she has played ‘Awinja’ a househelp with an accent, a role she had never played before but has come to master.
You might also like
Celeb Chat with Phy: ” I come up with ideas way before I even do them.”
Watch out Africa, Phy is coming for you! The singer and instrumentalist recently had a little chat with XACCESS about her process, her passion and the story behind the monster
Hot Topics
Ali Kiba meet up with Yvonne Chaka Chaka sparks rumours of collaboration Tanzanian singer and superstar Ali Kiba was on a recent trip to South Africa where he was reportedly
1 Comment
Denver Newborn PhotographerAugust 10, 10:52
Very good post! Wonderful collection of images!