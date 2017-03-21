Former Tahidi High Actress Sarah Hassan who is now in her 29th year is still the most beautiful lady in the acting industry.
Sarah Hassan tied a knot to Martin Dale in February 2017 after a chain of years dating.
Many Kenyans on Social Media commented over her going for a South African guy but she corrected them saying her better half is not a South African.
READ ALSO: Five reasons why Teacher Wanjiku left ChurchiIl show
She is also among the top most inspiration to young people.
Have a look of some of the photos she has posted on her social media accounts that proves her natural beauty.
You might also like
3 ways to get motivated for the gym
The festive season can wreak havoc on our workout routines and getting back to the gym can seem like a tall order. No need to fret though, if you
3 things to make out of industrial pipes
You wouldn’t be hard pressed to find industrial pipes laying around constriction sites and the like. This overlooked piece of building equipment could actually prove to quite invaluable where money
Watch Stone Cold Steve Austin put Donald Trump in his place on WWE
US President Trump gets his ass kicked in wrestle mania after a thorough tongue lashing. You can’t make this stuff up!
1 Comment
These are the 8 most beautiful women in Kenya’s entertainment industry – XNEWSApril 20, 15:08
[…] READ ALSO: Former Tahidi High actress Sarah Hassan gets hotter and hotter(PHOTOS) […]