Uhuru ranked most popular leader in Sub-Saharan Africa with 2.95 million followers

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the most popular leader in Sub-Saharan Africa with 2.95 million followers, ahead of Nana Akufo-Addo, the new President of Ghana, and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, with 1.34 million and 700,000 followers respectively.

According to the latest research from the global public relations firm, Burson-Marsteller, the top 2 most active world leaders on Facebook are Ethiopia and Botswana respectively.

The Facebook page of the government of Ethiopia is the most prolific one, with an average of 29 posts per day in 2016. The government of Botswana is almost as active, with 28 posts per day respectively.

The Presidency in Uganda is the second most visited institution on Facebook’s mobile check-in and the Presidency in Ivory Coast is the fifth most visited.

More than 34,000 Facebook users have “checked in” at the State House in Uganda. The presidential pages of Ivory Coast and South Africa have seen more than 10,000 mobile check-ins each.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the most followed World leader on Facebook, U.S. President Donald Trump comes into power with a massive following.

The study further found that 87 heads of state, 70 heads of government and 55 foreign ministers Have personal pages on the world’s largest social media platform

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Facebook with 40 million followers on his personal page, and U.S. President Donald J. Trump is in second place with 20 million followers on his personal page, according to the newly released 2017 “World Leaders on Facebook” study by leading strategic communications and global public relations firm Burson-Marsteller.

As of February 1, 2017, the institutional page of the Indian Premier, PMO India was third with 13 million followers, ahead of Queen Rania of Jordan, in fourth place with 10 million. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rounds out the top five with 8 million followers.

The study also analyses the activity of 590 Facebook pages of heads of state and government and foreign ministers throughout 2016 using aggregate data from Facebook’s Crowdtangle tool.

Modi also had the most interactions of any world leader on Facebook in 2016 with 169 million interactions, Modi’s activity far outpaces the second-placed world leader, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, who had 58 million interactions.

The now archived @ObamaWhiteHouse page is in third place with 36 million interactions, followed by Argentine President Mauricio Macri with just under 36 million. The personal page of Barack Obama completes the top five list, with 30 million interactions for 2016.

Obama, who was until recently the most followed world leader on Facebook with 52 million followers, has one of the lowest interaction rates at only 0.15 per cent. By contrast, Albanian President, Bujar Nishani leads in this measure with a 10.79% interaction rate.

Almost 90% of all national governments have an official Facebook presence. In addition, 87 heads of state, 70 heads of government and 55 foreign ministers maintain personal pages on the platform, according to the study.

Based on the data collected in February 2017, the world leaders on the Facebook study found that 169 of the 193 United Nations member states maintain an official Facebook page, which has not changed since 2015.