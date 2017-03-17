Sports headlines-March 17 2017 Man Utd reach Europa quarters with nervy win over Rostov

Man Utd reach Europa quarters with nervy win over Rostov

Manchester United edged a nervy encounter with Russian minnows FC Rostov at Old Trafford to reach the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Juan Mata got the decisive goal for United when he stabbed in from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s flick, but Rostov threatened to take the game to extra time and Sergio Romero made two good saves late on.

It was a largely frustrating night for United, who dominated for large periods without really threatening and also lost midfielder Paul Pogba to a hamstring injury.

Their best chances before the goal came in the first half, when Henrikh Mkhitaryan shot wide when one-on-one and Ibrahimovic twice hit the post.

United will find out on Friday who they will play in the quarter-finals, with the draw taking place at 12:00 GMT.

Jermain Defoe: England recall Sunderland striker aged 34

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been recalled to the England squad. The 34-year-old won the most recent of his 55 England caps against Chile in November 2013.

Uncapped Southampton duo Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are also selected, as is 19-year-old Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Germany away in a friendly on 22 March before a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on 26 March. Captain Wayne Rooney is absent as he recovers from a leg injury, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane is missing after injuring his ankle against Millwall on Sunday.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore, who made his sole international appearance against Italy in 2012, returns to the squad.

Africa elects new football chief after three decades

Madagascan Ahmed Ahmed was elected president of the Confederation of African Football Thursday, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office to usher in a “new dawn” for the sport on the continent.

Ahmed, head of Madagascar’s football federation, won the election in the Ethiopian capital by 34 votes to Hayatou’s 20, official results showed.

Cameroonian Hayatou headed CAF since 1988 and is a senior vice president of FIFA. He was credited with increasing the number of African teams at the World Cup and bringing in extra finance for the continent’s competitions.

Delegates cheered and pumped their fists in the plenary hall after the announcement of the result which heralded the departure of the last of the old generation of leaders in world football.

