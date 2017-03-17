Newspaper summaries-March 17 2017

Daily Nation

How did you make millions? Waiguru asked: Members of Parliament (MPs) have demanded a lifestyle audit on former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to determine if she could be directly linked to the loss of billions of shillings at the National Youth Service (NYS). The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, which on Thursday released its report on the investigations at NYS, also recommends that charges be preferred against Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and that Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge be investigated over the scandal. The committee says more than Sh23 billion might have been lost in the scandal, which is way above the Sh1.8 billion that the Auditor-General had cited in his report to Parliament.

MP kicked out of Italy in travel snag: Naivasha MP John Kihagi Karanja is being investigated by police after he was deported from Italy on Tuesday. The MP was first held by authorities in Rome, the European country’s capital, before he was put on a flight back to Nairobi. On arrival, he was again held by police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport because he landed without his passport which had been seized by the Italian officials, and given to cabin crew with instructions to deliver it to their Kenyan counterparts as a parcel. Italian officials raised alarm immediately the MP presented the passport seeking entry into the European country.

Top Uhuru man linked to push to kick out Ouko: Embattled Auditor-General Edward Ouko has accused Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and the parliamentary committee for Trade and Finance of furthering a scheme to hound him out of office. Mr Ouko questioned the manner the committee chaired by Ainamoi MP Benjamin Langat fast tracked a petition seeking his removal from office in a record one day and not the required seven days. “While I had dutifully complied by filing a response complete with annexures and by appearing before the Committee, it is apparent the Committee is committed to find against me at all costs for the additional reasons that the Committee insisted that I must take responsibility as the Accounting Officer for acts of omissions of my entire staff,” Mr Ouko said.

The Standard

Panic hits Kalonzo, Raila teams over NASA: Panic gripped Opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) Thursday evening after co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka fired the first salvo of his determination to clinch the coalition’s presidential ticket. In a bold move, Kalonzo presented his presidential nomination papers to his Wiper Democratic Movement party, triggering a wave of anxiety that saw co-principal Raila Odinga’s henchman James Orengo publicly discuss the 2013 pre-election’s Memorandum of Understanding and its implication. The events in Wiper happened as The Standard learnt that Raila is braving internal pressure from his ODM loyalists to pull a similar move – give every indication that he will be on the ballot.

Yes, hackers attacked our systems, admits IEBC: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has admitted hackers attempted to breach its systems to steal crucial information ahead of the 2017 election. Chairman Wafula Chebukati told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee that people intending to steal data attempted to access IEBC servers last year. “Attempts were made but our systems were not penetrated because of secure firewalls and other security systems,” Chebukati told members of the committee led by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga. This was the first time the commission, which has in the recent past denied reports that there have been attempts to compromise its systems, admitted that persons with bad intentions had tried to break into its servers to steal crucial data ahead of the next elections.

Study: Painkillers raise risk of heart attack and death: Some deaths and heart attacks in Kenya may have been caused by over-the-counter painkillers diclofenac and ibuprofen. A team of researchers from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, have arrived at the conclusion that ibuprofen, which is commonly used in Kenya and other countries around the world as a painkiller, increases the risk of cardiac arrest by 31 per cent. Diclofenac, according to the team’s findings, presents an even greater danger, raising the risk of cardiac arrest (when the heart stops functioning) by 50 per cent. In Kenya, according to Kipkerich Koskei, registrar at the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, neither ibuprofen nor diclofenac should be sold in shops or supermarkets.

The Star

Jubilee plot to deny Sonko Nairobi ticket: Jubilee is planning to deny Senator Mike Sonko the coveted ticket for Nairobi governor, and the flamboyant politician blames a senior official in the Office of the President. The party favours Peter Kenneth to head the county jewel in the crown considered a likely springboard to the presidency. It has given up attempts to have Sonko reach a deal with the former Gatanga MP. Kenneth is a former presidential candidate and former assistant minister in government with several portfolios. The senator has long been considered the biggest threat to ODM incumbent Governor Evans Kidero, but Jubilee wants him to defend his Senate seat.

You’re seeking my ruin, Ouko accuses Muturi: Auditor General Edward Ouko yesterday accused National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi of being keen to have him sacked. He said Muturi has a predetermined decision following Tuesday’s remarks that he may ignore two court orders barring a parliamentary committee from probing the auditor. The Committee on Finance, chaired by Ainamoi MP Benjamin Lang’at, had sought Muturi’s guidance on the orders stopping any inquiry until two cases set for April 10 and May 15 are determined. The committee is investigating Ouko following allegations of abuse of office and the purchase of a Sh100 million audit vault software. It is alleged the contract was inflated from Sh18 million.

Boy dies after mum locks him, infant, herself in burning house: A two-year-old boy died after his mother locked herself and her two children in her one-roomed rental house and set it on fire in Kihunguro village, Thogoto, Kikuyu constituency. Peter Chege died on arrival at Kenyatta National Hospital, but mom Doris Amanya and two-month Elizabeth Wanjiku survived. Neighbours said they heard the children crying and the smell of burning clothes on Wednesday afternoon, and went to investigate. “We were washing clothes outside, when heard the children crying. We realised the crying [had gone on for a while so we] decided to come and check what was happening,” neighbour Nancy Wanjiru said.

Business Daily

CBK governor faces probe for failure to prevent theft at NYS: Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge risks becoming one of the major casualties of the multi-billion shilling National Youth Service (NYS) scam after Parliament recommended that he be investigated and charged with abuse of office for abetting theft of public funds. The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in its report on the special audit of NYS accounts, has ordered fresh investigations into Dr Njoroge’s role in the scam estimated to have cost the taxpayers more than Sh10 billion. The committee wants the CBK governor investigated for failing to prevent movement of stolen funds through the banking system.

CAK now forces Safaricom to cut the cost of mobile banking: Kenya’s competition watchdog – the CAK – has compelled Safaricom to disclose and lower its third-party mobile banking service charges in a move that intensifies the heat on the dominant telecoms operator. It has emerged that Safaricom last month signed an agreement with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to cut the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) prices for financial transactions going through its network. USSD allows users to access a range of applications, from mobile banking to gaming, via short-codes such as *247# (Equity Bank) or *722# (Standard Chartered). Under the agreement, Safaricom is also required to post online all the fees it charges for USSD services.

Co-op Bank posts biggest full-year profit jump among top lenders: Co-op Bank reported an 8.2 per cent net profit growth in the year ended December, helped by increased lending. The bank’s net profit stood at Sh12.6 billion in the period compared to Sh11.7 billion the year before, recording the fastest rise among the big banks. KCB Group reported a near flat net profit of Sh19.7 billion in the period while Barclays’ dropped 12 per cent to Sh7.3 billion and Equity’s declined 4.1 per cent to Sh16.6 billion. Stanbic Holdings reported a 10 per cent drop in net profit to Sh4.4 billion in the same period.