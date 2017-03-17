News highlights-March 17 2017 UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to visit Kenya tomorrow

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to visit Kenya tomorrow

The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson will on Friday make an official visit to the country.

Upon arrival, Johnson will hold bilateral talks with his host Ambassador Amina Mohamed, on “critical matters of mutual interests,” Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

His visit comes as private ranches in Laikipia, most owned by Britons, continue to be raided by illegal herders.

Property of unknown value has been destroyed whilst one of the owners of the ranches, Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead.

A statement by Kenya’s foreign ministry, however states the Johnson’s visit is premised on the UK being the largest European foreign investor in Kenya, the largest source market for Kenya’s tourism and the third most important export destination.” Kenya mainly exports tea, coffee and horticultural products to the United Kingdom.

PAC recommends Murkomen’s trial over NYS scam

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen now claims the National Assembly Public Accounts committee solicited for a bribe to acquit him from any wrongdoing in the NYS scam.

The committee has in its report asked the Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to prefer charges of aiding and abetting money laundering on the partners of Sing’oei, Murkomen and Sigei advocates, a recommendation Murkomen says was agreed on after he refused to offer a bribe and the recommendation to prosecute him was meant to embarrass him.

Meanwhile, Eldas MP, Aden Keynan, is facing an imminent removal as chairman of the Public Investment committee should the CORD coalition make a determination next week.

Court drops treason charges against Machakos Women Rep

Treason charges against Machakos County Women Representative Dr. Susan Musyoka have been dropped. The charges were dropped after the Director of Public Prosecutions notified Justice Daniel Kimei that it had no evidence to sustain the case against the accused.

Dr. Musyoka has been facing treason charges following allegations that she made derogatory remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta in relation to the 5 billion shillings that faced the health ministry few months ago.

The DPP admitted lacking evidence before Justice Daniel Kimei in a turn of events that saw the charges against the lawmaker dismissed.

Dr. Musyoka last year went to court to block her arrest by the Inspector General of Police over the allegations.