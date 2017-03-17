New Pilsner promo puts 29-seater matatu up for grabs(PHOTOS)

Kenya Breweries beer brand, Pilsner, has for the second year launched yet another exciting national consumer promotion dubbed “Shikilia Nganya Na Pilsner Tena”. The launch of Shikilia Nganya na Pilsner Tena promotion builds on the remarkable success of last year’s promotion, which saw David Nazareth win the grand prize of a 29-seater Isuzu Nagoya valued at KES4.5 million.

This year’s promotion will further focus on rewarding loyal consumers by offering them exciting prizes and rewards plus this year 10 new motorbikes are up for grabs. “The promotion will for the first time introduce weekly motorbikes prize giveaways. The inclusion of motorbikes commonly referred to as ‘Boda Boda’ reaffirms the campaigns approach by tapping into the booming ‘Boda Boda’ business that has seen youths increasingly venture into business as a source of income,” Pilsner Marketing Manager Samuel Wasswa said.

Whilst the campaign reflects a movement being created by a new generation of Kenyans who are fuelling a progressive new spirit of enterprise. At the same time, KBL has extended the promotion to its newest brand in Pilsner family – Pilsner 7.

The winners of both motorbikes and the grand prize – PSV 29 seater mini-bus will also receive insurance cover for both motor vehicles and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) license for the Matatu.

Here’s what to do:

Buy a Pilsner Lager or Pilsner 7 500ml bottle

Check for a code under the crown

SMS the code to 21199

Stand a chance to win daily airtime worth Kshs 250, weekly prizes of motorbikes (1), smartphones (2) and home theatres (2) and the grand prize of a Matatu

Pilsner will also be running in bar activations in 1,500 outlets nationally and consumers also stand a chance to win merchandise, caps, t shirts, MP3 players in those activations.