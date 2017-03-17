Mike Sonko scored an E in Mathematics in the KCSE exams- There is hope for everyone after all

While Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko was trying to show that all his papers are in order while he continues his journey to the elections, he might have shared a bit too much. in addition to his Certificate of Good Conduct he aired out his KCSE certificate where his shiny C-Minus grade was put on blast.

“Thanks be to God. I just got my Certificate of Good Conduct this evening. The devil shall continue to be defeated in Jesus’ Might name. I want to tell my rivals within Jubilee Party that even the so called Kibaki handlers at the OP rejected President Uhuru but he still became the President of Kenya, ” he wrote in his post. This was in response to claims Jubilee party is plotting to deny him Nairobi governor ticket after party demanded original KCSE certificate & good conduct certificate.