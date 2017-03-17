Mike Sonko scored an E in Mathematics in the KCSE exams- There is hope for everyone after all

While Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko was trying to show that all his papers are in order while he continues his journey to the elections, he might have shared a bit too much. in addition to his Certificate of Good Conduct he aired out his KCSE certificate where his shiny C-Minus grade was put on blast.
READ ALSO: Jubilee party plotting to deny me Nairobi governor ticket, Sonko crys foul
“Thanks be to God. I just got my Certificate of Good Conduct this evening. The devil shall continue to be defeated in Jesus’ Might name. I want to tell my rivals within Jubilee Party that even the so called Kibaki handlers at the OP rejected President Uhuru but he still became the President of Kenya, ” he wrote in his post. This was in response to claims Jubilee party is plotting to deny him Nairobi governor ticket after party demanded original KCSE certificate & good conduct certificate.
Thanks be to God. I just got my Certificate of Good Conduct this evening. The devil shall continue to be defeated in Jesus’ Mighty name. I want to tell my rivals within Jubillee Party that even the so called Kibaki handlers at the OP rejected President Uhuru but he still became the President of Kenya. It is on this breath that i am telling you bwana PS wa hio powerful ministry that if you want to join politics just quit and come to the ground tupambane instead of creating unnecessary obstacles on my path by trying to block the clearance of my certificate of good conduct. You, your so called project and the incumbent Mps have no right to decide on behalf of 2,304,286 registered voters. Let me be rejected by the people and not you and Mps who are even not sure of their re-election. I believe in the power of the people and God.
You might also like
Eating by Colour: Yellow foods you should be eating
This week we tick off bright yellows off our list of foods that will do the body a world of good. 1. Pineapple This, sometimes gigantic, fruit gets a
Video: Diamond Platnumz wants to marry you
Tanzanian music artiste Diamond Platnumz has crossed continents and now brings you’want to marry you’ a new hit music video featuring American RnB superstar Neyo. Just hours into its release,
Kenya: The country with 40 million political experts
Starting this off as a high school essay, political process is defined in the Law Dictionary as the method used where the candidates for a public office are nominated and
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!