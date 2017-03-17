Business highlights – Government move to lower bank lending rates backfires as state struggles to raise funds

Taxi drivers arrested following violent protest over new Uber rates in Kilimani

Police have arrested a number of drivers protesting new prices unveiled by taxi-hailing service, Uber

Operators were taken in by police on Thursday, March 16, 2017 after disrupting traffic flow in Kilimani, Nairobi

Protesters vandalised cars belonging to the drivers of rival platforms and those of their colleagues not taking part in the protest

Chairman of Digital Taxi Association of Kenya, David Muteru, confirmed that some of their members were arrested as they engaged in hooliganism. The protesters were caught deflating car tyres, smashing side mirrors and spraying motor oil into the vehicles.

The move came just as Uber announced yesterday that it increased taxi prices in Nairobi and Mombasa after bowing to pressure from drivers. In Nairobi, the firm increased prices per kilometre to Ksh42 up from Ksh35 and minimum fare to Ksh300.

READ ALSO: The story of a Nairobi taxi driver who was left behind by the Uber fad

In Mombasa, the price per kilometre was also raised to Ksh42 while the minimum was increased to Ksh200 from Ksh150. The base fare was increased from Ksh50 to Ksh70.

Interswitch in Ksh1 billion plan to support Kenyan tech start-ups

Interswitch Group, a local payments firm, has started a US$10 million (Ksh1 billion) fund to be invested in tech startups in East Africa

The ePayment Growth Fund will invest in tech innovations, giving entrepreneurs working capital to grow their businesses

Interswitch East Africa Chief Executive, Paul Ndichu said the cash is intended to serve as a catalyst for funding innovation and disruptive business concepts within the digital payment and commerce industry across Africa

Any African startup at any stage of growth that has disruptive concepts with a proven business model within the digital payments and commerce industry in Africa can qualify for funding, Mr Ndichu added.

Kenyan startups in the payments industry include JamboPay, which collects revenue for Nairobi City County, Kopo Kopo, iPay, Direct Pay Online Group, MobiTill, and PesaPal, to name but a few.

READ ALSO: ICT Authority moves to lower entry barriers for startups with launch of new landscape report

Interswitch previously operated under the Kenswitch brand and now works with 22 banks in Kenya where it has interconnected their ATMs and issued more than one million plastic cards.

Government move to lower bank lending rates backfires as state struggles to raise funds

A cap on commercial lending rates by the Kenyan government has hurt its own ability to raise funds

Financial services firm, Kestrel Capital estimated the government has raised only Ksh117 billion out of a target of net local borrowing of Ksh236 billion for the financial year to the end of June

President Uhuru Kenyatta called the situation unfortunate and said it was an unintended consequence of the cap

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has cancelled three auctions of Treasury bills and bonds this year, after investors pushed up yields towards or past the 14% mark, where the cap stands. The cap was introduced in September last year. It limits interest rates to 4 percentage points above the central bank rate, which stands at 10%.

The government argued that lenders had some of the highest returns on the continent and that borrowers were paying the price. However, commercial banks argue that the cap makes it harder for them to lend to riskier customers.

READ ALSO: Drought and lending rate cap pose bigger risk to the economy than August elections, experts say

Fixed-income traders said that level was well behind usual borrowing levels at this point in past fiscal years. Officials at the Treasury declined to comment.

Commercial banks have piled spare cash into Treasuries since rates were capped. The cap also slowed already sluggish credit growth to small and medium-sized enterprises.