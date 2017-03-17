Barclays Bank marine insurance scheme to shield users against cargo losses

Barclays Bank has launched a marine insurance scheme to shield marine business from cargo risks and loses

The new policy covers loss or damage to ships in transit, cargo, as well as other risks involved in the transfer of goods from their point of origin to their final destination

The plan will be offered through its subsidiary, Barclays Bank Insurance Agency (BBIA), in partnership with First Assurance.

Barclays Bank of Kenya, one of the country’s leading financial institutions, has today launched a marine insurance proposition which will cover the risk of loss of goods while in transit from overseas.

The new scheme is in line with the bank’s diversification strategy and will be offered through its subsidiary, Barclays Bank Insurance Agency (BBIA), in partnership with First Assurance.

“The launch of marine insurance greatly boosts our efforts towards providing all-round financial solutions to our customers at one stop. The new proposition will enable us to provide better financial support to our business and corporate clients by offering those solutions that address their needs end-to-end,” said James Agin, Barclays Bank of Kenya Director for Corporate and Investment Banking.

The new policy covers loss or damage to ships in transit, cargo, as well as other risks involved in the transfer of goods from their point of origin to their final destination.

The launch of marine insurance marks a significant milestone in a journey that started two years ago when Barclays Bank of Kenya and its parent company, Barclays Africa Group Limited, were granted Bancassurance licenses, allowing the sale of insurance products through the bank’s outlets.

The license also paved way for the acquisition of First Assurance by Barclays Africa Group, further expanding the Barclays footprint in Kenya.

READ ALSO: Over 88% of Kenyans have no insurance cover, survey shows

“This development clearly demonstrates that our strategic partnership with First Assurance is already bearing fruits. Working together, we will continue to develop cutting edge financial solutions that address the needs of our customers across the entire value chain,” Mr. Agin said.

Barclays Kenya and First Assurance will work with the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KENTRADE), the state body mandated to facilitate cross-border trade, which will provide an online platform where traders can buy marine insurance policies.

Earlier this year, the government made it mandatory for all importers to insure goods with registered marine insurance companies in Kenya.