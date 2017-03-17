Ask Dr X: My stepmother wants to sleep with me

Dear Dr X,

My very loving stepmother, who I’ve been close to for more than 10 years came to me recently with a proposition that shocked me. She wants us to start seeing each other occasionally. Obviously at first I refused but she did make an argument that started to make sense to me. She’s closer to my age than my father’s age and she’s still a very attractive woman. She told me my father’s interest in sex has waned as the years have passed, they don’t even have children of their own to take up their attention. According to her, the last time they did anything physical was 4 months ago. I know it’s a bad idea but I don’t really feel like anybody will get hurt if we are careful about it.

-Nathan

Dear Nathan,

Are you serious? Your father might get hurt if he finds out and that is a terrible situation to be in. There are plenty of girls your own age that you could see why are you even considering taking up this horrible proposal? It’s a bad idea no matter how you try to justify it. Just avoid her because it seems that she is taking advantage of the relationship you have built throughout the years. You have probably known her since you were a child. Also think about how your father would react if he found out if you need some motivation to stay away.

-Dr X