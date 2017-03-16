Wiper insists on 2013 MoU with Raila for 2017 NASA ticket

Wiper wants understanding with Raila heeded to in coming up with Opposition challenger to President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kalonzo is today expected to be formally endorsed by his party ahead of the gruelling task of picking the NASA candidate

Wiper Party has insisted that a 2013 MoU signed between Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka must be considered before the NASA flagbearer is picked, Chairman David Musila says.

The MoU stated that Mr Odinga would run for the presidency in 2013 and then support Mr Musyoka for the 2017 presidential polls.

Mr Musila spoke at the party headquarters where Mr Musyoka is expected to be officially endorsed as the party’s presidential candidate.

Mr Musyoka is competing with Mr Odinga for the Nasa presidential ticket alongside other coalition co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

A special committee handling the matter has failed to agree on the formula to pick the presidential often openly differing on many options available.

Only yesterday, it was reported that the team coordinating the affairs of the coalition remains at pains to assure supporters that talks on how to pick its presidential candidate were on course.