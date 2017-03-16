This why you are seeing the Link In Bio tag everywhere

So if anyone took a deep dive into Instagram could they really conjure up some explanation as to why people add the Link In Bio tag in every single thing that they post. Not everyone is trying sell some product, idea or even themselves on their Instagram accounts but somehow these three words will be hallmark of a generation.

You want garments with those words emblazoned on them? You can get them. What about a mug or a nice art print for your wall? All possible. But what does it even mean?

Because Instagram is such a greedy app with not a lot of other capabilities—all it does is post video and pictures after all—but remains somehow still so addictive. For all this noise the #LinkInBio tag does not even qualify to be the top 100 tags on Instagram. More mundane things like #nofilter (there is always a filter FYI) and the nonsense that is #swag appear millions of times more than Link In Bio. So why does it seem like we see it everywhere?

As we mentioned above Instagram is a hot greedy mess and apparently doesn’t let users embed clickable links directly into their photo or video captions unless it’s in the ‘bio.’ You end up spending more time on the site/app simply because you have nowhere else to go or nothing else to click on. Obviously there are ways around this but if people did that then they wouldn’t be cool and looking cool is everything on Instagram. Even though ostensibly the safeguard is there to stop Instagram from turning into an eCommerce site and filter out spam. Which is odd because the number of bots on Instagram is astounding. A 2015 investigation found that up to 24 million Instagram accounts could be spam-bots.

The Link In Bio situation means that every time somebody wants to peddle something on the ‘gram they would have to change the link posted on their Bio to suit their needs. If you have a lot of things to hawk then that’s a major inconvenience. Instagram is somehow making it harder to do the one thing that it has become famous for, self-promotion.

So the next time you see these words, blame Instagram and their odd selfishness for them. And there really is no need to use this tag if you have nothing to promote. It’s annoying to waste time go checking out a link that leads to absolutely nothing.