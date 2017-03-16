Sakaja now quits race for Nairobi Governor, to contest city’s Senate seat

The crowded field of Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants got smaller today after Nominated MP Sakaja Johnson quit the race and will instead vie for the city’s senate post.

Sakaja who was in a battle with numerous other politicians in the quest to secure the Jubilee Party’s ticket for the Nairobi top job presented his nomination papers for the capital’s Senate at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

He was accompanied by MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Maina Kamanda (Starehe), Steven Kariuki (Mathare) and Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh.

Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, who had similarly signalled his intention for the governor’s post, will reportedly defend his seat in August.

Peter Kenneth, one of the Jubilee Party candidates for the Nairobi governor’s seat, became the first from the ruling party seeking the seat to present his nomination documents yesterday as he insisted that Jubilee would support only one of the aspirants.

Candidates that will now battle it out for the Jubilee ticket to face incumbent ODM’s Evans Kidero include Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.