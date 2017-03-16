Richie spice has jetted into the country to ‘groove my girl’

- Richell Bonner, better known as Richie Spice is a Jamaican reggae artist and a member of the Rastafari movement
- He jetted into the country early today and is set to be the headline act at a reggae concert set for Saturday 18th March at the KICC
- He will be performing alongside Etana snd reggae Maestro Luciano among other local acts who will curtain raise at the event
A perfect mash of old school roots reggae and the new age one drop-love ballads is set to rent the air this weekend in Nairobi with the arrival into the country of Grooving My Girl” and “Earth a run red singer Richie Spice. The show to be staged at the KICC in Nairobi’s CBD this Saturday 18th March 2017 will also see the Jamaican superstar share the stage with female songstress Etana who will be performing in Kenya for the second time. She was in Kenya in 2012 and performed alongside Tarrus Riley.
Also scheduled to grace the stage is Luciano who is famous for his conscious music with lyrics that lean towards gospel music though his religion is Rastafarian. Richie Spice hang out with Grandpa records artiste DNA at the JKIA on his arrival.
