PRISK gets new chairperson as RKay resigns

The Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) is charged with the mandate of managing performers rights effectively and efficiently through collecting remuneration on behalf of the rights holders from various users of performers works and distributing royalties to those rights holders

The outgoing Chairman Robert ‘RKay’ Kamanzi’ is a veteran music producer. He is said to be leaving the country to attend to personal matters

Gospel music sensation Owen Mwatia popularly known as Daddy Owen now joins the society as a Director

The Performers Righs Society of Kenya (PRISK), the body charged with the responsibility of collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of performers in Kenya has elected a new chairperson. Actress, poetess, community theatre practitioner and singer Beatrice Iddi Achieng has been elected the new board chairperson following Robert Kamanzi’s (RKay) resignation. Robert Rkay Kamanzi who has been the outfit’s chairperson is said to have been relieved of his duties after his departure to the US to pursue personal engagements.

Iddi takes on her new role as Chairperson while ward winning gospel music sensation Owen ‘Daddy Owen’ Mwatia will fill the position of Director that was previously held by Iddi.

PRISK administers performers rights relating to: Public performance, Broadcasting, Communication to the public, Making available to the public. The outgoing Chairperson is a Burundi-Kenyan music producer who has recorded music for famous Kenyan artistes such as Nameless among others.