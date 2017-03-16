ODM revises its timetable for party primaries

Orange party revises its primaries timetable to allow MPs participate in budget making process and other matters of national interest.

The party National Election Board has assured all aspirants that the process will be free and fair

The Orange Democratic Movement has revised its timetable for party primaries.

Chairperson National Election Board Judith Pareno said that the party changed the dates in order to give current Members of parliament time to take part in the budget making process for the Financial Year 2017/2018.

“The National Election Board of ODM has effectively revised the earlier time-table for party primaries to suit the various interests including matters of National importance,” Pareno said.

READ ALSO:There will not be any direct nominations ODM assures aspirants

Last week ODM announced that the nationwide exercise will run from April 1 to 22

In each county, ODM will pick its candidates to vie for seats in the county assembly and National Assembly, including woman’s reps, on the same day that it will pick candidates to vie for the governorship and the senate.

In the revised dates the exercise will now start from April 7 to 23.

The exercise will start in Bungoma, Busia and Machakos on April 7.

Nominations in Kisii, Nyamira, Samburu, and Transnzoia will be on 9th, followed by Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale on April 11.Tana River, Siaya and Kisumu will do the exercise on April 13, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and Narok will be on 17th of April. Homa Bay, Lamu and Migori will conduct its nominations on April 19.

Nominations in Nakuru Uasin Gishu and Vihiga will be on April 21 and Nairobi, Makueni and Garissa will be the last on April 23