News highlights-March 16 2017 Kalonzo to present presidential bid nomination papers to Wiper

Kalonzo to present presidential bid nomination papers to Wiper

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is today expected to submit his presidential nomination papers to his party as he strengthens his intent to occupy Kenya’s highest political office.

Kalonzo, who received the backing of a section of leaders from the Ukambani region last week, will file his nomination at the party’s offices in Lavington, Nairobi at 11am.

He is in a battle with fellow principals in the National Super Alliance (NASA) to fly the coalition’s flag in the August General Elections as the Oppostiton aims to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wiper through its Chairman David Musila has insisted that a 2013 MoU signed between NASA co-principal Raila Odinga and Kalonzo must be considered before the coalition’s flagbearer is picked.

MPs pledge to support wage reduction proposal

Members of Parliament have agreed with a proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission seeking review of pay for public and State officers.

National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze (Kitui West) led fellow MPs Johnson Sakaja (Nominated), Peter Mwangangi (Kathiani) and Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar in welcoming the proposal aimed at capping the public wage bill which currently stands at Sh627 billion per year, amounting to 50 per cent of the total revenues collected by the government.

“I support the proposal but let it be something reasonable, so that we pay the security personnel, teachers and doctors something at par,” Nyenze said in his reaction to the President’s State of the Nation address to a joint special sitting of Parliament.

“There is a way in which MPs must now try to recast, the whole essence of leadership in representative politics, you must be judged by your participation in Parliament not how many funerals and harambees you attended,” Senator Omar said.

Jubilee has made the biggest recovery of stolen assets – Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta says that the government has recovered approximately Sh 3 billion that had been stolen from Kenyans by individuals through flawed procurement of good and services or payment for the same.

Addressing a joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate during his State of the Nation Address, President Kenyatta said that this has been in line with his 2013 promise to wipe out corruption in the country.

“To date approximately Sh3 billion has either been recovered or preserved for recovery a first in Kenya’s history,” said President Kenyatta.

He said that the recovered funds will be used for social programs such as purchasing of ambulances.

“Going forward we are creating a framework of how recovered funds will be used in a transparent and accountable manner,” he added.