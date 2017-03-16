‘Musalia Mudavadi is not a ‘Ben 10”, Passaris told

Esther Passaris is the CEO Adopt a Light and is in the race for the Nairobi County gubernatorial seat

She has been rallying government of Kenya, private sector, Governors and political leaders through social media to support the Kenya Kabaddi team to purchase tickets to Mauritius for a tournament

Passaris had reached out to twitter users to help her find Hon. Musalia Mudavadi’s official Twitter handle when she met a series of trolls from KoT

A number of Twitter users have this morning told Adopt a Light CEO and Nairobi County Gubernatorial hopeful Esther Passaris to leave Amani National Congress leader and NASA architect Musalia Mudavadi alone as he is married. The trolls came after Passaris tweeted inquiring if there was anyone who knew Hon. Musalia Mudavadi’s official Twitter handle with @frankdialesh responding to her tweet saying; ‘but he’s married’.

That response has since elicited mixed reactions and drawn attention to Passari’s tweet with others joining in to troll her. Another user went as far as correcting the grammar asking whether she meant ‘tweeter’ handle or Twitter handle. The trolls come on the backdrop of a similar trolling session when Miguna Miguna on Jeff Koinange’s JKL show hurled insults at Passaris. Miguna tore into her personality branding her a loser who was using her beauty for political mileage and to lure wealthy men.

@EstherPassaris oh that was a bad joke.I take the blame — MUHATI WA KENYA (@frankdialesh) March 16, 2017

Esther Passaris has been rallying the government, private sector and politicians to assist the Kenyan Kabaddi team purchase tickets to travel to Mauritius to represent Kenya in a tournament and was thus seeking to reach out to Hon. Musalia Mudavadi. A mix between wrestling, rugby, chanting and tag, Kabaddi is a contact team sport that originated in ancient India in Tamil Nadu.