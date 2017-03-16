Middlesbrough sack manager Aitor Karanka

English Premier League club Middlesbrough have announced the sacking of manager Aitor Karanka. Karanka, 43, joined Boro three and a half years ago and guided them back to the Premier League last season.

But they are winless in their last 10 Premier League games and currently sit in the relegation zone, three points from safety with just 11 games remaining. They are also the league’s lowest scorers with just 19 goals.

Karanka’s sacking came on the back on last weekend’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester City. Assistant head coach Steve Agnew will take control of the first team.

“This club will always hold a special place for me,” said Karanka. “I’d like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with.”

The former Real Madrid assistant manager took over at the Riverside in November 2013 to become Middlesbrough’s first ever non-British boss. Boro secured automatic promotion to the Premier League last season.

His sacking comes barely three weeks after Leicester City also sacked their manager Claudio Ranieri over poor results.