Matiang’i shocker on fake degrees now targeting politicians ahead of elections

Education CS Fred Matiang’i to help IEBC in authentication of degree certificates of politicians

IEBC says they want to work with the CS due to his exemplary performance at the ministry

The independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it will work with education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to crack on politicians with fake degrees ahead of nominations.

The electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Thursday 17, 2017 that the will work closely with Matiang’i to help them in identifying fake degrees especially for gubernatorial and presidential aspirants.

The constitution requires aspirants who wants to be governors and Head of State to have a degree as minimum education requirement.

“We will rope the education CS so that he can smoke out for us the fake degrees before they come to use. The CS has done his work fairly well,” Chebukati said.

Matiang’i was widely commended by the public for properly handling the 2006 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).