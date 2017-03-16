Latest news headlines-March 16 2017 Auditor General Ouko hits back at petitioner, vows to stay put

Auditor General Ouko hits back at petitioner, vows to stay put

Embattled Auditor General Edward Ouko has taken his fight to remain in office out of Parliament and the courts, and into the public domain.

His defence of his performance as Auditor General pre-empts direction from the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on whether the Judiciary interfered with the House’s independence when it directed its members to stop deliberations on a petition seeking Ouko’s ouster.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Ouko denied petitioner Emmanuel Mwagoah’s claims that his integrity is wanting and said his decision to go outside Parliament with his defence was informed by the House Finance Committee’s failure to give him a complete hearing.

READ ALSO: Auditor-General Edward Ouko moves to court in bid to block his ouster from office

Among the issues Mwagoah has raised in his petition, is a Sh1 million phone bill he contends Ouko accumulated on his iPad while on a trip abroad, on the tax payer’s shilling.

Sakaja quits Nairobi Governor race

The crowded field of Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants got smaller today after Nominated MP Sakaja Johnson quit the race and will instead vie for the city’s senate post.

Sakaja who was in a battle with numerous other politicians in the quest to secure the Jubilee Party’s ticket for the Nairobi top job presented his nomination papers for the capital’s Senate at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

READ ALSO: Kidero wants Peter Kenneth, Sonko and Waweru arrested over gun drama in the city

He was accompanied by MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Maina Kamanda (Starehe), Steven Kariuki (Mathare) and Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh.

Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, who had similarly signalled his intention for the governor’s post, will reportedly defend his seat in August.

Queries raised on 2017 poll preparedness

Questions have today been raised on the preparedness of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and other state agencies preparedness to handle the forthcoming general elections.

Civil Society groups say concerns that existed in the 2013 elections remain with several unanswered questions with just over four months to the next polls.

George Kegoro of Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu said it is not good that Kenyans are approaching the elections with fears amid dimming confidence.

READ ALSO: We are on time to deliver credible polls, IEBC says

“We are headed to another elections but with very little confidence. The public largely believes that there will be violence,” Mr Kegoro told a consultative meeting on election preparedness at Nairobi Safari Club that was convened by Chief Justice David Maraga.

He also said that IEBC has failed to answer critical questions raised by the public including those touching on the register.

“The issue of multiple register has not been addressed to date. Questions were raised over people being registered using a single ID,” Kegoro said.