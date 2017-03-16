Jubilee party plotting to deny me Nairobi governor ticket, Sonko crys foul

Jubilee party plotting to deny me Nairobi governor ticket, Sonko crys foul
March 16, 2017 48 Views

Governorship hopeful and Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko claims Jubilee party is plotting to deny him Nairobi governor ticket after party demanded original KCSE certificate & good conduct certificate.

Meanwhile, nominated MP Johnson Sakaja has quit the Nairobi governorship race in favour of that of the Senate position.

Sakaja presented his papers at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, on Thursday afternoon accompanied by Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The Jubilee lawmaker was part of the “Team Nairobi” composed of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru who all want to be governor.

