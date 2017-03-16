Jubilee party plotting to deny me Nairobi governor ticket, Sonko crys foul

Governorship hopeful and Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko claims Jubilee party is plotting to deny him Nairobi governor ticket after party demanded original KCSE certificate & good conduct certificate.
Meanwhile, nominated MP Johnson Sakaja has quit the Nairobi governorship race in favour of that of the Senate position.
Sakaja presented his papers at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, on Thursday afternoon accompanied by Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.
The Jubilee lawmaker was part of the “Team Nairobi” composed of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru who all want to be governor.
READ MORE: Sonko not fit to be Nairobi Governor~Peter Kenneth declares
READ MORE: Nairobi cannot be managed by ‘cougars’ and ‘Ben 10s’, Kidero declares
You might also like
Business News Highlights
30 per cent of Kenya’s middle-class concentrated in Nairobi More than third of Kenya’s middle-class is concentrated in Nairobi, a new report by the Institute of Economic Affairs has confirmed.
Newspaper summaries-March 8 2017
Daily Nation Government revokes offer to doctors, threatens action: President Uhuru Kenyatta, backed by the country’s 47 governors on Tuesday decided to play hardball with the doctors after they rejected
Agriculture could be extinct if youth continue to shun the sector, CS warns
Agriculture runs the risk of becoming extinct in the coming years if current trends among the youth are not reversed, Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has warned. Speaking at a meeting
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!