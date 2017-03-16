Here’s Churchill’s response to his ‘death’

- Fake news sites are becoming an epidemic
- The newest victim to be claimed by a fake death is Churchill
- The site claims he died in a car accident
Popular comedian Daniel Ndambuki has been killed by a fake news site just like Brenda Wairimu early this year. The interestingly named News.states-tv states, “Kenyan Daniel “Churchill” Ndambuki, a comedian and a comedy Tv show host is involved in a tragic car crash that happened on the Mai Mahiu-Suswa road.” This site even claims to know exactly how he lost control of his vehicle, collided with a separate one and the rescue efforts, ” Sympathizing volunteers and firefighters disentangled Churchill from his car but unfortunately the kenyan impressionist had passed away already due to excessive bleeding.” This was brought on due to amputation of his legs.
READ ALSO:Is it really that serious? Ezekiel Mutua, the Fun-Police, seems to think so
Well Churchill has not taken the news of his departure from the world sitting, or better yet lying down, “Aki seriously? Serikali itafutie watu Kazi… ama? I’m perfectly alright and looking forward to Kesho’s LIVE recording @tworivers_ke See you then. It’s only God who decides our tomorrow ama Vipi?”
He had faced a similar fate in 2015 when a similar blog had reported his death.
