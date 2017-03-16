Give blackout to politicians spewing hate speech, DPP tells the media

- DPP wants politicians spewing hate speech messages not to get space in any media platform ahead of the general elections
- Tobiko says coverage of such leaders embolden them to continue dividing Kenyans.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko has told the media not to give coverage to politicians spreading hate speech.
Tobiko said the continual coverage of politicians who spew hate speech messages gives them courage to continue with the unfortunate practice.
“We have leaders in this country who are perennial in spewing out hate speech. The media should not give them space,” Tobiko said on Thursday 16, 2017 at a breakfast meeting in a Nairobi hotel.
Tobiko said such leaders get confidence and are emboldened when they get space in media and are also given airtime in Television stations.
“The leaders buoyed by the coverage go ahead and marshal their clan thereby appearing as victims, the end result is that they become heroes,” Tobiko said.
