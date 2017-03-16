Crime level has reduced during Jubilee tenure, Uhuru says

President Kenyatta warns politicians inciting the public in North Rift

The Head of State gives a good scorecard of Jubilee administration on security front

President Uhuru Kenya has said crime levels significantly reduced across the country under his government.

The Head of State attributed the reduction in crime level to well-coordinated multi-agency approach to ensure public safety and security across the country.

“Our counter terrorism effort has delivered a sharp reduction in the number of fatalities, attacks and attempts by terrorist entities. These successes notwithstanding, we are still confronted by lawlessness and violence in the form of banditry in parts of the North Rift and Laikipia. I reiterate that my administration cannot, and will not, condone the blatant violation of the rights guaranteed in our constitution,” President Kenyatta said during his State of the Nation address.

“I warn politicians in the affected areas to stop incitement to any form of violence. You will be held to account,” he added.

President Kenyatta said when Jubilee came to power in 2013, they promised to push the ratio of police officers below 1 officer for every 800 citizens.

“Today, the ratio of police to the population is one officer for 380 citizens, better than the prescribed UN ratio of one officer for every 450 citizens,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said terrorism, which feed off transnational crimes such as drug and human trafficking as well as piracy, have been brought under control over the last four years through a series of actions.