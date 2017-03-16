Business highlights – MPs to face pay cuts as Kenyatta moves reduce government spending

President Uhuru Kenyatta agrees with plan to slash MPs’ salaries

President Uhuru Kenyatta is considering cutting down the salaries of top government odfficials

The head of state disclosed that he had received a report from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) recommending a rationalisation of salaries and allowances paid to senior state officers, public servants and elected officials

Money paid to public servants stands at Ksh627 billion per year amounting to 50% of the government’s total revenues

He said the recommendations will result in a reduction of salaries and allowances for those elected in August this year.

Kenyatta said his administration has worked hard to make Kenya an attractive destination for investment. He said Kenya needed to drastically improve and expand its infrastructure, increase access to electricity and diversify energy sources to walk towards the path of industrialisation.

The President made the remarks during his state of the nation address on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Tuskys stopped from sacking former employees of closed Nairobi branch

The High Court has temporarily stopped Tuskys Supermarkets from firing 38 of its staff resulting from last month’s closure of Express branch along Nairobi’s Sheikh Karume Road

Lady Justice Linnet Ndolo issued the order on Monday, March 13, 2017 following an application by the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Workers Union (Kucfaw), acting on behalf of the affected employees

The union is seeking to have the redundancy declared null and void and stopped altogether as well as have Tuskys pay for the litigation costs of the court case

Tuskys, the country’s second-largest retail chain, shut down its Express branch in mid-February this year for undisclosed reasons. The retailer now has 54 stores across the country.

Tuskys lost its store next to the Fire Station along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi to rival supermarket chain, Eastmatt in December 2013. The firm’s management attributed the takeover to failure to agree on lease terms with the landlord.

Tuskys’ row with its employees over jobs comes at a time when the country’s retailers are battling multiple challenges such as finance costs and mounting supplier debts that have resulted in stock outs, pushing some players into the red.

Research by Kestrel Capital shows that Kenya’s retail and grocery stores earn a return on sales of between one and three per cent, underlining the importance of cost containment, including salaries.

The retail industry’s fight to keep prime locations with high foot traffic is seen to exert pressures on their profit margins.

Nakumatt Supermarket closed its Ronald Ngala Street branch in Nairobi, citing years of low sales from the downtown shop in a high cost business environment.

KPC reduces cost of export oil by 30% to gain more control of regional fuel market

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has introduced a 30% discount on all transit products in all its Western Kenya Depots, a move aimed at capturing more regional fuel market

The move is aimed at bringing down the cost of doing business not just in the country, but also in the region since Kenya is committed to regional integration and promotion of intra-Africa trade

The plan will therefore increase Kenya’s regional competitiveness as a leading oil and gas hub in eastern Africa

The new rate will see oil marketing companies now pay a promotional tariff of US$41.55 (Ksh4,280) per 1000 litres from the current US$59.32 (Ksh6,110) per 1,000 litres. The new tariff will be effective April 1, 2017.

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Charles Keter has approved the new tariff which is expected to reduce the cost of doing business for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Keter said the new tariff will bolster regional business and strength the Country’s ties with neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, DRC and South Sudan among others. KPC Managing Director, Joe Sang said the move will help the state corporation re-capture the lost regional petroleum market share.

KPC has invested heavily in increasing its capacity to serve both local and export markets. One of the key investments geared towards increasing product availability in Western Kenya, was the commissioning of the Sinendet – Kisumu parallel pipeline (Line 6) in April 2016.