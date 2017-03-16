Brenda Wairimu shuts down follower who asked why she hides her daughter’s face on social media

Actress and TV host Brenda Wairimu gave birth to her daughter in early 2015

She only shares photos of the toddler while obscuring her face

Mommy 101 host Brenda Wairimu defended her actions after two of her followers on Instagram questioned her motives over never showing her daughters face.

After posting a picture of the child’s outfit, from the back of course, a user named johapinky commented, “Hey ma don’t u have real friends in ua life….life is short,kids are precious why u hide UA baby face so much….I promise u such pics tell a sad story not all ua friends will tell u.Be a proud mother honey..!!Don’t go down in history as the mother who never showed her baby face in her pictures…”

Brenda Wairimu explained the reasoning behind her move elaborating that being in the limelight has its downfalls, “social media is not life my dear, my decision to sheild her identity from social media at least for now, for as long as I can, may not be understood by all including you. But perhaps if you were a public figure in the public eye yourself, you would understand better, the delicate nature of the situation. Posting ur babys face on Instagram does not equate being proud of them, or even being a good parent, ask around, plenty of fathers and mothers are parading their kids online, and yet do nothing for the betterment of the kids life or future. Asante for ur concern lakini, though not very well thought out.”

Wairimu who is known for being tight lipped about her family, was earlier this year the victim of a death hoax reported by fake news sites.