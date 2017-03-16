Ahem, where is Bien’s shirt?

March 16, 2017 27 Views
  • The late E-Sir Mmari died 14 years ago today
  • Celebs have been remembering him on social media

The greatest rapper of a generation passed away on a road accident on March 16th, 2003. Issa Mmari’s legacy will live on for years to come an done way our artiste shave made sure of that is by remembering him through his music. Sauti Sol vocalist Bien played  a little ditty with his girlfriend of Issa’s smash hit ‘Mos Mos’. What’s odd about this video is neither of them seem to be particularly put together. It’s also the middle of the day but whatever, must be nice *wink* *wink*

