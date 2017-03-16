Ahem, where is Bien’s shirt?

- The late E-Sir Mmari died 14 years ago today
- Celebs have been remembering him on social media
The greatest rapper of a generation passed away on a road accident on March 16th, 2003. Issa Mmari’s legacy will live on for years to come an done way our artiste shave made sure of that is by remembering him through his music. Sauti Sol vocalist Bien played a little ditty with his girlfriend of Issa’s smash hit ‘Mos Mos’. What’s odd about this video is neither of them seem to be particularly put together. It’s also the middle of the day but whatever, must be nice *wink* *wink*
READ ALSO:King Kaka, Juacali, & Sanaipei light up Nakuru for Sauti Sol X Chrome Mega Bash (PHOTOS)
You might also like
Lyric Lab – Before anything else, Suzziah’s voice is like honey
Kagwe Mungai – African Lady Kagwe charts the story of him and his lady love as they meet – looking like the oldest teenagers in the universe – part, and
Hot topics
Chronixx thrills fans, declares Addis Ababa reggae capital Jamaican reggae act Chronixx after staging a two hour nonstop performance at the KICC grounds in Nairobi staged yet another show in
3 things that happen to the body when you are on a cleanse
The word ‘cleanse’ by now has become a word that many people interested in the health world have become well versed with. This term could also go by other names
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!