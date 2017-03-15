Watch Size 8’s daughter Ladasha say her first words

March 15, 2017 28 Views
  • Size 8’s first child was born in 2015
  • Ladasha’s life and awesomeness are highlighted through their newly launched YouTube vlog

Ladasha, in addition to having the best parents in the world, she got her first words captured on camera. She laughs and says ‘Jesus.’ Those are some heavy first words.

In the same video we are treated to Size 8 wailing through sit ups, admits that she suffered from hypertension and goes through vocal training.

