StateOfTheLies trends on social media ahead of President Kenyatta’s state of the nation address

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have roasted the Jubilee government with the hashtag #StateOfTheLies as President Uhuru Kenyatta gears up to give the State Of the Nation address from Parliament today

Corruption, inconsistency, false promises, failure to deal with pressing national issues top list of complaints from Kenyans on social media who want the Jubilee government to act fast or lose in the 2017 polls

Opposition Members of Parliament had indicated that they may boycott the address

The hashtag #StateOftheLies remains the top trending topic on social media ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address on the state of the nation scheduled for this afternoon. Angry Kenyans have ganged up against President Uhuru and his corrupt Jubilee government that most of them say have lied to Kenyans and not delivered on promises made before and after the 2013 polls.

#StateOfTheLies

Doomed Kenya. A whole president in the 21st century lying to Kenyans. Reality furnished with facts. pic.twitter.com/HvdJlp6oEO — Kefah Wesley (@OsiriKefah) March 15, 2017



Fake tweets have not been left out either with an account that mimics that of Deputy President William Ruto posting:

Here’s an update on the #StateOfTheLies, more updates to follow in my subsequent posts. Keep believing & trusting in us for more lies. pic.twitter.com/7PJEogQLHq — Wiliam Samoei Ruto (@WiliamssRutto) March 15, 2017

While an account that allegedly belongs to former devolution cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru tweeted;

That my bae has only one wife – Margaret. Pure lies!!! Under the Kikuyu customary, I am his wife. #StateOfTheLies #SOTN2017 — Annie Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru_) March 15, 2017

The President is expected to give a State of the nation address from Parliament building this afternoon with critics saying he has done more Public relations than delivering on promise. Opposition Members of Parliament had earlier indicated that they could boycot the address. It is however unclear whether they have unanimously agreed to boycott.

Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale earlier had aked the President to table a report on matters affecting Kenyans and not show up with fabricated details on development projects that have no impact on the common mwananchi’s life; Here is a glimpse of what the Senator said;