#StateOfTheLies trends on social media ahead of President Kenyatta’s state of the nation address

March 15, 2017 65 Views
  • Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have roasted the Jubilee government with the hashtag #StateOfTheLies as President Uhuru Kenyatta gears up to give the State Of the Nation address from Parliament today
  • Corruption, inconsistency, false promises, failure to deal with pressing national issues top list of complaints from Kenyans on social media who want the Jubilee government to act fast or lose in the 2017 polls
  • Opposition Members of Parliament had indicated that they may boycott the address

The hashtag #StateOftheLies remains the top trending topic on social media ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s address on the state of the nation scheduled for this afternoon. Angry Kenyans have ganged up against President Uhuru and his corrupt Jubilee government that most of them say have lied to Kenyans and not delivered on promises made before and after the 2013 polls.


Fake tweets have not been left out either with an account that mimics that of Deputy President William Ruto posting:

While an account that allegedly belongs to former devolution cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru tweeted;

The President is expected to give a State of the nation address from Parliament building this afternoon with critics saying he has done more Public relations than delivering on promise. Opposition Members of Parliament had earlier indicated that they could boycot the address. It is however unclear whether they have unanimously agreed to boycott.

Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale earlier had aked the President to table a report on matters affecting Kenyans and not show up with fabricated details on development projects that have no impact on the common mwananchi’s life; Here is a glimpse of what the Senator said;

