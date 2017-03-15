Rayvanny finally hooks up with Ray C, duo set to hit the studio

Tanzanian veteran artiste Ray C had last month in an interview confessed that she loved Rayvanny’s lyrical prowess and vocals

The upcoming Wasafi records artiste has since agreed to work on a project with Ray C who has been trying to get back on track after a long hiatus from the music industry due to drug addiction

Ray C has finally hooked up with Wasafi Record’s Rayvanny. The veteran artiste had last month confessed her love for the young artiste who is currently taking Tanzania and East Africa by storm. In an intagram video, the duo sang to a tune that is expected to mark the begining of a great collaboration between the two artistes;

READ ALSO: Ray C is in love with Rayvanny

Kinanda @rayctanzania. #MAMAKIJA A post shared by Raymond (@rayvanny) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:30am PDT



READ ALSO: Video: Khaligraph Jones nails yet another freestyle

Sources at Wasafi records have intimated to X-Access that the two artiste are set to work on a music video that will not only be a hit but will revive Ray C’s music career.