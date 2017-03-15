Provide enabling environment for journalists, Human Rights urge President Kenyatta

There has been increased attacks on journalists in the recent past

The Human Rights Commission wants journalists to have freedom to freely conduct their business of informing the public

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to provide an enabling environment to enjoy their rights and freedoms in the course of their duties.

Chairperson Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Kagwira Mbogori called for the protection of media freedoms and the rights of journalists in Kenya.

“The Commission would like to re-emphasize that journalists and the media as a whole have a duty to inform the public and the public has a right to receive information,” Mbogori said

Mbogori said members of the fourth estate require an enabling and secure environment to optimally enjoy their rights and freedoms in the course of their duties.

“This environment should and can only be provided by the State as the principal duty bearer. The freedom being exercised by the media is clearly stipulated in Article 21, Article 33, Article 34, Article 35 and Article 36,” Mbogori said

“Kenya National Commission on Human Rights strongly condemns any attempt to limit the rights of journalists and the media in our country,” Mbogori added.

Last year hundreds of journalists in Kenya have staged a demonstration calling for protection against attacks after increased attacks by police while on duty.

The demonstration took place concurrently in counties nationwide and journalists presented petitions to parliament, the police chief and director of public prosecutions.