Poverty slowing down growth of insurance sector in Kenya, Fitch Ratings says

International rating agency Fitch Ratings has ranked poverty a major obstacle to future growth of insurance sector in Kenya

To unlock this, the agency says Kenya must embark on new regulations to drive consolidation in the country’s fragmented insurance market

It says the government has to roll out several agriculture insurance programs to help develop the sector

The growth and penetration of insurance in Kenya is projected to remain stubbornly low over the next decade, International rating agency Fitch Ratings has said.

The agency, which is one of the US’s top three rating firms, attributes the sector’s sluggish growth to the growing scale of poverty across the country.

“Kenya’s access to the greater East African region makes it an attractive destination for foreign capital. However, poverty remains the biggest obstacle to future growth as insurance penetration remains stubbornly low,” Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

The agency, however, is optimistic that new regulations will drive consolidation in the country’s fragmented insurance market.

“A new risk-based capital regime seeks to improve capitalization across the industry, while higher minimum capital requirements are likely to drive the consolidation of smaller insurers,” the firm’s researchers said.

This comes as the regulator aims to align the industry with global best practices including competition, which has kept prices down in recent years, even though incurred claims and expenses continue to rise.

“We believe there is significant scope for efficiency gains as the fragmented market structure has made it difficult for most insurance companies to achieve significant scale benefits,” Fitch’s analysts said, adding that the market will benefit as insurers seek to improve scale and capitalization.

The agency noted that there are a number of long-term growth opportunities in the Kenyan insurance market, such as agriculture and infrastructure development.

Agriculture is a significant contributor to GDP at around 30% in 2015 and the government has rolled out several agriculture insurance programs to help develop the sector.