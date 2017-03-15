Politicians warned against emotive land talk as task force on leases is unveiled

Politicians have been cautioned against raising the emotive land issue for political expediency even as the government unveiled a new taskforce to help find ways of dealing with leases that are now nearing expiry.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said on Tuesday that the government will not allow political figures to use expiry of land leases and land conflicts in some counties as the campaign agenda.

“I want to make a passionate appeal to our politicians not make political capital out of land controversies and conflicts,” Kaimenyi told a press conference at Ardhi house.

“We will fail to take action against any individual capitalising of any expired lease to unlawfully evict their owners,” he added.

The cabinet secretary detailed that Nairobi and Laikipia counties as such places where politicians are inciting the public to invade private land.

Kaimenyi held they will partner with Ministry of Interior, Police and the county governments to make sure that no unlawful eviction and invasion of private and public is carried out.

In Laikipia County, the CS said politicians have unlawfully intensified their intrusion campaigns inciting locals to invade private land in search for pastures leading to chaos, loss of lives and property.

The Laikipia County is home to ranches majority owned by foreigners.

According to CS, his ministry together with the National Land Commission (NLC) has been addressing issues of historical land injustices.

He said in cases where public land has been found to have been grabbed are being resolved through revocation of the title and restoration of the land to original purpose

“Some of these complaints to the ministry and NLC relate to the process of extension and renewal of leases,” he noted.

Nairobi City County has hard hit by private developers grabbing public and unscrupulous individuals illegally acquiring people’s property through false pretence.

The cabinet secretary revealed that several people had complained to the ministry and the lands commission that the process of extension and renewal of the leases has been complex and unpredictable.

“Others have complained of long delays, while some have lost their land through irregular allocations of land with expired leases,” he disclosed.

“To address these challenges, the ministry has appointed a task force to review the process of extension of land with expired lease since 2010,” Kaimenyi reckoned.

The members of the taskforce shall consist of Ibrahim Mwathane as its chairperson, Christine Ireri, Shadrack Omondi, Dancun Okubasu, Polleta Achieng, Nancy Mwangi, Muchai Kinyua and Patricia Nyokabi as members.

Others members will includes Nancy Muthoni, Benard Thuku and Joel Kyalo and Belinda Okello who will serving as joint secretaries to the team.

According to Cs Kaimenyi, the team will among other things analyse and review the existing policy, legal and institutional framework on processing of extension and renewal of leases and submit a report within six months.

“The importance of the work of the task force cannot be underestimated. The Issue of extension and renewal of leases has far reaching implications on local and foreign investors and hence need to come up with very clear policy guidelines,” he said.

Prof. Kaimenyi said that the taskforce will also review all the leases and title issued between 2010-2016 to ascertain whether due diligence was carried out during the period of issuance.

“Where they are gaps and weaknesses culpable persons who were involved in issuing the titles, the taskforce will recommend what action is to be taken,” he added.

On 99 years leases that have since expired the taskforce will recommend to the ministry of lands and the national land commission on how it will deal with its renewal and termination.

