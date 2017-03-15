Maseno School rocked by student unrest over principal interdiction

Students of Maseno School in Kisumu County have gone on rampage protesting the interdiction of the institution’s long-serving principal Paul Otula.

Police have been dispatched to the school to quell the unrest as the students went on path of destruction as they boycotted classes and destroyed a journalist’s came

Otula was yesterday handed a 30-day compulsory leave by the Teachers Service Commission over bullying and sodomy claims at the institution and was replaced by Homa Bay High School Principal Andrew Buop.

Suspended Maseno School principal Paul Otula (Photo: Nation Media Group)

The school has been in the limelight following allegations that a 16-year old student was being sodomised by his seniors as it emerged the management turned a blind eye to the issue.

