King Kaka sends his wife the most romantic birthday message ever

Not only is it Betty Kyallo’s birthday but Nana Owiti, Rabbit’s beautiful wife is celebrating her birthday today too. Not one to be outdone, by himself, the rapper dedicated the Ed Sheeran tune ‘Perfect’ to his wife writing down entire lyrics and sending them to his special someone.

This is not the first time he has sent something poetic his wife’s way. For her birthday last year he wrote for her these words, “To my Queen, Nana, as you celebrate your Born Day. May God grant you your wishes and Thanks for always holding me down tangu kitambo. Leo pia wewe lazima ukule mutura ya ng’ombe nzima na supuu ya 20litres. Happy Birthday My Queen.”

