King Kaka sends his wife the most romantic birthday message ever

Not only is it Betty Kyallo’s birthday but Nana Owiti, Rabbit’s beautiful wife is celebrating her birthday today too. Not one to be outdone, by himself, the rapper dedicated the Ed Sheeran tune ‘Perfect’ to his wife writing down entire lyrics and sending them to his special someone.
Wacha vile Drake Ujichocha ati ‘Started from The Bottom, Now we here’ , anafaa akam atuulize. Hiyo picha Ni a few years back , Mimi na Rib yangu anaitwa @nanaowiti Na leo Ni birthday yake help me wish her but kutoka hapa it’s meant for Nana’s eyes only (unaweza soma pia Kama unajiskia) I found a love for me Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me ‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love Not knowing what it was I will not give you up this time But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own And in your eyes you’re holding mine Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets To carry love, to carry children of our own We are still kids, but we’re so in love Fighting against all odds I know we’ll be alright this time Darling, just hold my hand Be my girl, I’ll be your man I see my future in your eyes Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful I don’t deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song I have faith in what I see Now I know I have met an angel in person And she looks perfect, I don’t deserve this You look perfect tonight
This is not the first time he has sent something poetic his wife’s way. For her birthday last year he wrote for her these words, “To my Queen, Nana, as you celebrate your Born Day. May God grant you your wishes and Thanks for always holding me down tangu kitambo. Leo pia wewe lazima ukule mutura ya ng’ombe nzima na supuu ya 20litres. Happy Birthday My Queen.”
