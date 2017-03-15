Kenya’s celebrity power couple Wahu and Nameless to perform in Dubai

- Wahu and Nameless are pioneers in the Kenyan music industry who besides maintaining their relationship as a couple have great chemistry on stage as performers
- The two will be performing together on 19th March at the Kiza lounge in Dubai (UAE)
- Nameless and Wahu dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2005
Kenyan showbiz power couple Nameless and Wahu have been signed for a special performance at the Kiza lounge in Dubai. The duo who are pioneers and shapers of the Kenyan music industry made the announcement via social media. ‘ Wazup Dubai, its your boy Nameless and none other than Wahu we going to be in Dubai on 19th of March at the Kiza lounge..’, Nameless made the announcement.
From the instagram post, Nameless jokes about wanting to be an astronaut as a child. Dubai get ready, Kenya’s celebrity power couple is coming to entertain you!
