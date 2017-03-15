Only 1521 Kenyans in diaspora to vote in August elections

Only 1, 521 Kenyans living outside the country will participate in the coming General Election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has registered 1,521 Kenyans living in South Africa and the East African countries in an exercise that was carried out between February 20, 2017 and March 6, 2017.

Only eligible Kenyan citizens in East Africa and South Africa were targeted, IEBC says. Of the registration that was carried at Kenya High Commissions and consulates in those countries.

Most of those registered (665) live in South Africa with another 362 in neighbouring Tanzania.

Some 247 Kenyans registered in Uganda whereas Rwanda and Burundi had 201 and 47 new voters, respectively.

In a statement to newsrooms, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati stated that 798 others have transferred their voting station from the country to their current place in the diaspora while 373 changed their particulars.

Chebukati also says 4,094 inmates have been registered as voters during the 7 days exercise that kicked off on 20th to 27th of last month at 109 prisons across the country.

The electoral body has also reminded political parties that the deadline for the submission of party membership lists is on Sunday 19th March, 2017.

It said Only those whose names are in a political party memberships list will be eligible to participate in its primaries as candidates or voters.