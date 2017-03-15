‘I do’ celebrates over 1 million views with release of behind the scene videos

Willy Paul surprised fans when he first shared pictures at a wedding with Jamaican singer Alaine

The single dubbed ‘I do’ has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube since its release on 28th of February 2017

The behind the scenes videos show the making of the video ‘I do’

Willy paul and Alaine have released three behind the scenes videos dubbed’ The making of I do’ to celebrate the over 1 million views the new music video has achieved in two weeks since its release. Willy Paul took to instagram with a video of Alaine to announce the uploading ot the videos on YouTube;

Morning family.. @alainesinga and I just released the behind the scenes video for #Ido Live on YouTube A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

Watch Part 1 of the Behind the scenes series;



Behind the scenes of ‘I do’ part 2;



Part 3 of ‘I do’ behind the scenes:

