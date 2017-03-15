‘I do’ celebrates over 1 million views with release of behind the scene videos

- Willy Paul surprised fans when he first shared pictures at a wedding with Jamaican singer Alaine
- The single dubbed ‘I do’ has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube since its release on 28th of February 2017
- The behind the scenes videos show the making of the video ‘I do’
Willy paul and Alaine have released three behind the scenes videos dubbed’ The making of I do’ to celebrate the over 1 million views the new music video has achieved in two weeks since its release. Willy Paul took to instagram with a video of Alaine to announce the uploading ot the videos on YouTube;
Watch Part 1 of the Behind the scenes series;
Behind the scenes of ‘I do’ part 2;
Part 3 of ‘I do’ behind the scenes:
