Former MP Mungatana decamps from Jubilee to Nasa

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana has ditched Jubilee for Nasa’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party led by Musalia Mudavadi as he prepares to contest the Tana River gubernatorial seat.
Mr Mungatana’s move comes barely days after Tana River Governor Hussein Dado ditched Wiper Party to seek re-election on a Jubilee ticket.
