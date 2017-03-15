City politicians behind criminal gangs used by land grabbing cartels

Some city politicians are behind the criminal gangs used by land grabbing cartels who have seized school playing ­ fields and properties belonging to the defunct City Council, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero claims.

Dr Kidero has particularly pointed an accusing finger at former councilors who are now MPs saying they have formed a cartel that invades public land especially school playing grounds with the intention of grabbing them.

Some of the former Councillors includes Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Benson Mutura (Makadara) and John Ndirangu (Embakasi South).

Addressing the media at Garden Estate Secondary School yesterday after he led his administration to repossess the school plating fields that had been grabbed by a private developer, Kidero said his government will not entertain selfish interests to override public interest.

“The former city council and former councillors had the horrible habit of stealing land and this is a classic example (Garden Estate Secondary School). This was never given out as it is a public utility,” he said.

“We are going to ensure that this land is used for what it was meant for,” the governor added.

The city boss itemised that a total of 1, 180 pieces of public land meant for public use had been grabbed and that the county was in the process of taking them back to public use.

“We will not allow selfish individuals to take land meant for school development for our children and turn it into their own use. This terrible habit of stealing public land must stop,” he said.

The governor also said that he has reigned on the grabbers and prevented them from grabbing three pieces of land in three schools in Nairobi namely; Our Lady of Mercy land in Shauri Moyo, Kamukunji and Uhuru Secondary schools.

A recent survey by Shule Yetu Alliance revealed that a total of 29,151 public schools were at risk losing their land masses through encroachment and outright grabbing.

Kidero who is facing a serious onslaught from Jubilee aspirants for Nairobi’s top seat once again reiterated that his opponents are being sponsored by a clique of tycoons who made their money through questionable land deals in the city.

He said they are desperate to protect their wealth and as such are backing people they believe will not go after them.

Governor Kidero particularly singled out former Presidential Candidate Peter Kenneth saying that ‘guys’ behind his candidature are land grabbers who have amassed billions of shillings and are now trying to fight him because he has brought an end to their shady land deals.

“There are people opposed to me because I have refused them to continue stealing public land and so long as I am the governor which I will continue up to 2022 no school land will be stolen,” said Kidero.

He said his re-election bid is vehemently being fought by the cartels who are not happy by the way he has cleaned the city of syndicates.

The governor, who is was accompanied by Roysambu MP Wahinya Ndirangu, said he will not be intimidated but instead will properly deal with the remnants.